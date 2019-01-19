CNG stations to remain closed for 6 hours daily

PESHAWAR: The district administration has decided to close the CNG stations in the provincial capital for six hours a day to facilitate domestic consumers.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh ordered closure of CNG stations from 7am to 10am and 6pm to 9pm for 15 days to facilitate domestic consumers. He announced the decision after residents of several areas complained about low gas pressure. The deputy commissioner in consultation with the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited authorities issued the order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, restraining the supply of CNG from stations from 7am to 10am and 6pm to 9pm. “The purpose of this restriction is to facilitate domestic consumers,” the directives said.