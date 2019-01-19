close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Foreign tourists visit Buddhist complex

Peshawar

MARDAN: Two women tourists from Italy on Friday visited the historic Buddhist complex and relics in Takht Bhai in Mardan district.

The Italian tourists Laura and Dara along with a guide went to Takht Bhai from Peshawar and visited the centuries-old Buddhist complex and relics. They performed yoga and received a detailed briefing on worship places of followers of Buddhism. Briefing the tourists, the guide said that a comprehensive policy had been evolved for preserving and protecting the archaeological sites and places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They were told that initiatives were being taken to carry out an excavation on archaeological sites through modern techniques and methods. They were also informed about the latest discoveries and the rich Gandhara heritage in various parts of the province.

