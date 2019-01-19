RIS EdExcel high achievers awarded

Islamabad : Roots International Schools and Colleges (RIS) students scored brilliant result during the 2018 Pearson Edexcel examinations, says a press release.

They appeared in Pearson Edexcel primary and lower secondary achievement test and IGCSEs. To honor high achievers Pearson and British Council of Pakistan organised the EdExcel High Achievers Ceremony 2018, Derek Richardson (Vice President General Qualification Pearson UK), Mr. James Hampson (acting country director British Council Pakistan), Premila Paulraj (director Asia- Pearson) were guests of honor at the ceremony. Three students from RIS were given an award, a certificate and a medal each in recognition of their exceptional performance at the EdExcel examinations. Shiza Khawaja received award for top in province in mathematics, Huzaifa Bukhari received award for top in province for accounting, and Fazil Qureshi received award for top in province in mathematics.

Mr. James presented students with these accolades. Pearson is a leading qualification brand, Edexcel is a world-class academic and general qualification board which include GCSEs, A levels and International GCSEs, as well as some vocational qualifications, including NVQs and functional skills. EdExcel qualifications combine a progressive approach with international content, allowing learners to achieve their full potential in today’s global economy. Throughout the ceremony students, their parents and teachers exhibited immense pleasure and joy.

Under the leadership of RIS CEO Walid Mushtaq has been an epitome of quality education and holistic development of students.

Walid Mushtaq appreciated efforts by students, parents and teachers specifically. He congratulated teachers by saying ‘...teachers are backbone of any academic institutions, and it is due to their efforts students are tailored to perform good at all venues. I’ll like to thank each one of them’ It is vital for students of Pakistan to attain education that is par international standards, RIS has rigorously made efforts and achieved excellence in quality education and continues to grow.