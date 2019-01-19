KU has over 450 PhD faculty members, says VC

The University of Karachi has more than 450 PhD faculty members, which is the highest number of scholars among all institutions of higher education in Sindh. In the last couple of years, the university has improved its ranking but we still have to work hard to reach the topmost position not only in the province or the country but in the region.

These views were expressed by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Friday. He was addressing a ceremony organised to celebrate the Orientation Day in front of the new Administration Building.

Earlier, the procession led by the VC, President Unikarians International Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi, President Arts Council Ahmed Shah, the registrar, deans, chairmen, members of the Senate and the Syndicate, faculty members, non-teaching staff and new students along with Huffaz-e-Quran entered the campus from its Silver Jubilee Gate.

The Huffaz-e-Quran started reciting the Holy Quran before entering the campus and completed it while stepping onto the lawn in front of the new Administration Building.

Professor Dr Shakeel ur Rehman Farooqui, while compering, briefed the audience about the history of the shifting of Karachi University from the old location to the existing place. He also highlighted the importance of the day and shared moments from the glorious past of the varsity.

Welcoming the newcomers at the campus, Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said those countries which had invested heavily in science and technology sectors for two to three decades and adopted serious measures in the education sector were now enjoying the status of successful and developed nations.

He shared that being the largest university of the country, people had a lot of expectations from it and it had to deliver the best, which was only possible when we all worked together. Despite the severe financial crisis, Karachi University was progressing well in the right direction and if sufficient funds were provided to the university, its performance would enhance further.

“Regardless of the financial issues, the faculty members are busy in conducting research, which should be appreciated at every level. This university has played a major role in making our professional lives and we must give credit to Karachi University for what we are today.”

He asked the new students to focus on their studies and try to implement what they would learn at the university to eradicate poverty and play their role in bringing about meaningful changes in Pakistan.

He also acknowledged the participation of the Unikarians International and said that tradition had been set now in collaboration with the alumni association of the university.

The president of Unikarians International, Professor Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi, said former students who were enjoying successful status due to their association with the university should come forward and help their alma mater.

President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah, while recalling his days at Karachi University, advised the students to avail the opportunity to take advantage of modern technology which was not available during his study life.

“In the past, Baghdad was the center of knowledge and Muslims scholars were known for their work. They had worked in various fields of arts and science, including mathematics, chemistry, physics and medicines, but with passage of time, they started losing interest in education due to which their legacy remains no more.”

He said that we all must remember that only those nations had made progress which had taken keen interest in learning and implementing education among their people. “I would like to work in the education and health sector and education would be my first choice.”

He said Islam is the most practical religion in the world and it has also given maximum rights to the minorities. We must learn that tolerance is essential for us and we should have the ability to express ourselves without forcing our thoughts and ideology on others.