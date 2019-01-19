Two wounded for resisting robbery bid

Two young men were shot and wounded when they put up resistance during a robbery bid on Friday. Police said the incident took place near the Quaidabad flyover in the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station. The victims were shot multiple times over offering resistance to a robbing bid. The injured persons were identified as 17-year-old Rubab Zia and 16-year-old Afaq Mushtaq and they were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.