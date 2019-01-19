close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Two wounded for resisting robbery bid

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Two young men were shot and wounded when they put up resistance during a robbery bid on Friday. Police said the incident took place near the Quaidabad flyover in the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif police station. The victims were shot multiple times over offering resistance to a robbing bid. The injured persons were identified as 17-year-old Rubab Zia and 16-year-old Afaq Mushtaq and they were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi