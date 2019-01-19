Trials for FIH Pro League begin in Lahore

KARACHI: The two-day trials for the selection of Pakistan hockey team for the FIH Pro League commenced at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore on Friday.

A total of 35 players were tested in three sessions of 40 minutes each.The trials were supervised by the national selection committee comprising Islahuddin Siddique (chief selector), Ayaz Mahmood, Qasim Khan and Mussaddiq Hussain. Acting Secretary General Muhammad Ikhlaq Usmani was also present.

The 18-member team will be announced following the conclusion of the trials on Saturday (today).Pakistan will begin their Pro League campaign against Argentina in Cordoba, Argentina on February 2.

Ayaz Mehmood, who is also the associate secretary of the PHF, said that out of the 38 probables, 35 players took part in the trials.He said that three sessions of field hockey matches of 40 minutes each were conducted between two teams. “Our main focus was on attacking game,” Ayaz said.

“Saturday will be the last day for the trials in which the selection committee will observe different skills of the players before finalising the team for the Pro League,” he added.

Meanwhile, a PHF source said that Pakistan’s participation in the league was of paramount importance as missing the event could result in IHF imposing financial penalties on the PHF and it could also enforce international ban on the national side, or demote it in international rankings.

But the source was quick to add that PHF president Brig (retd) Khalid Khokar was in contact with the FIH officials to resolve the issue. “PHF president is trying his best to arrange funds to ensure the team’s participation in the Pro League. The officials have also briefed the authorities in the federal government about the importance of this event.”

Pakistan hockey team is also facing leadership crisis as Shakeel Ammad Butt, the vice-captain in World Cup 2018, has preferred the professional hockey league over national duty.“Players participating in the trials will only be considered for selection,” the source said.