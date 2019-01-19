Ahmed Baig wins: Bangladesh National golf title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ahmed Baig added another feather to his cap when he won the 33rd Bangladesh National Amateur Golf Championship at Dhaka’s prestigious Kurmitola Golf Club on Friday.

Baig, who last year won the Faldo Series Asia in Vietnam and the Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship in Doha, finished the four-day championship with an aggregate of 289. He began the event on a bad note by carding 76 in the opening round but was in his element in the next three rounds in which he scored 71, 72 and 70 to win the title by seven strokes. Bangladesh’s Shomrat Sikder was the runner-up.

Golfers from several countries including Nepal, Bhutan and Afghanistan participated in the championship.Before Baig, Karachi’s Muhammad Ali Hai, a former national champion and son of tennis legend Saeed Hai, won the Bangladesh national title for Pakistan in 2010 in Chittagong.Lt Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), hailed baig over his latest achievement.