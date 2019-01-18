Compensation cheques distributed among tribesmen

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Thursday distributed Rs72.9million compensation cheques among 332 tribesmen of Khyber district whose family members were either martyred or injured during militancy and military operations. The ceremony was held at the Khyber House. Member National Assembly Iqbal Afridi, Bara Assistant Commissioner Asmat Khan Wazir and local elders were present on the occasion. Compensation cheque for the martyr amounted to Rs 3,00,000. The injured were given Rs1,00,000 each. MNA Iqbal Afridi said thousands of innocent tribesmen were killed, dwellings and business markets were destroyed during militancy. “We will provide all facilities to the affected families including education, health and others,” he vowed, adding, we will not leave them alone in these testing times and will provide all out help to the affectees unabated.