Fri Jan 18, 2019
BR
Bureau report
January 18, 2019

NAB KP arrests man in alleged fraud case

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtun-khwa on Thursday arrested Riaz Ahmed, regional manager of M/S FMG Global Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for alleged involvement in cheating public at large under the garb of lucrative business. An official communique said the accused Riaz Ahmed posed himself as Regional Manager of fake M/S FMG Global and in connivance with other co-accused lured general public into investing money in a fraudulent business with the promise of providing motorbikes below market value or huge returns. It said that the accused person after collection of millions of rupees disappeared and did not provide any returns or motorbikes to the affectees. The accused will be produced before the Accountability Court for obtaining his physical remand today.

