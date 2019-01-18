tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A man was killed and four others injured in fog-related accidents here on Thursday. A mini truck (LET-3910), trawler (JU-4599), car (LZN-7208) and another trawler (JV-9094) rammed into one another on National Highway Bypass. Two unidentified men received injuries. The other accident occurred on the National Highway near Kot Bari when a vehicle hit a motorcycle and ran over it. The motorcyclist was killed on the spot while another injured who was rushed to a hospital.
