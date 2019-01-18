close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 18, 2019

OKARA

National

January 18, 2019

OKARA: A man was killed and four others injured in fog-related accidents here on Thursday. A mini truck (LET-3910), trawler (JU-4599), car (LZN-7208) and another trawler (JV-9094) rammed into one another on National Highway Bypass. Two unidentified men received injuries. The other accident occurred on the National Highway near Kot Bari when a vehicle hit a motorcycle and ran over it. The motorcyclist was killed on the spot while another injured who was rushed to a hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan