Italian tourists visit historic places in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two women tourists from Italy visited historic places, busy bazaars and enjoyed spicy foods in the provincial capital.

During the visit to various places, the Italian tourists identified as Laura and Dara mingled with the people and evinced a keen interest in the art, traditional foods, jewellery, cultural items and city’s ancient structures. They visited Ghanta Ghar, Heritage Trail, New Muslim Meena Bazaar, historic Sethi House, Chowk Yadgar, Gor Khatri, Peshawar Museum, various bazaars in Saddar locality and enjoyed spicy foods in Namakmandi. The foreign visitors purchased some cultural and unique items, dresses, golden ornaments and enjoyed traditional foods while visiting different bazaars. They enjoyed a barbeque and a ride in a decorated auto-rickshaw as well.

Laura and Dara later went to historic Mohallah Sethian and visited the Sethi House. The Sethi House was built in 1837-1884. The Mohallah Sethian is an old and traditionally arranged neighbourhood in the old city of Peshawar. The mohallah contains seven South Asian mansions built by the Sethi family. The mansions were built in a style reminiscent of Central Asia with elaborate wooden carvings. The houses were completed in the late 19th century. The tourists praised the artwork at the Sethi House.

The foreign visitors said that Peshawar is a historic and safe city. They said that complete peace had been restored and tourists can now visit any place in the City and elsewhere in KP without any fear. The tourists said that they will share the experience of their visit to this historic city when they go back to their country. They said the people of Peshawar are hospitable and friendly. The tourists from China, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Italy and elsewhere from across the globe have now started coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa owing to the efforts being made by the Tourism Department to promote tourism and attract more tourists to the province.