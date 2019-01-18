Pakistan fight back to beat India in Asian Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat India 2-1 following an intense battle in the 19th Asian Junior Team Squash Championship in Pattaya (Thailand).

Haris Qasim overcame an injury scare and strong opposition from Veer Chotrani in the deciding singles to win the day for Pakistan.

Haris, who was nursing a calf muscle injury, defeated Chotrani 10-12, 6-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-6. Earlier, Abbas Zeb gave Pakistan a winning start, beating Utkrash Behtei 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9. Farhan Hashmi lost a close second singles against Tushant Shahani 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 5-11.

During the morning session, Pakistan outplayed Korea 3-0 to keep their unbeaten record intact in the competition.

Results: Pakistan beat India 2-1: Abbas Zeb (Pak) bt Utkrash Behtei (IND) 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9; Farhan Hashmi (Pak) lost against Tushant Shahani (IND) 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, 12-10, 5-11; Haris Qasim (Pak) bt Veer Chotrani (IND) 10-12, 6-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-6.

Pakistan beat Korea 3-0: Abbas Zeb (Pak) bt K Seokjin (Kor) 11-2, 11-7, 11-4; Farhan Hashmi (Pak) bt J M You (Kor) 11-4, 11-2, 11-8; Haris Qasim (Pak) bt M W Lee (Kor) 11-8, 3-11, 3-11, 11-8, 13-11.