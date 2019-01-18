close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
January 18, 2019

Cold spell continues

Lahore

January 18, 2019

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to prevail in the city on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said continental air was prevailing in most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Friday. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Foggy conditions are expected in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

No rainfall or snowfall was recorded in any part of the country. In Lahore minimum temperature also fell down to 1.6°C while maximum temperature was 19.5°C.

