Fix the system

Pakistan ranks at 106th position among 113 countries in the civil justice system category. On an average, Pakistan takes 1,071 days to resolve only one commercial dispute. This endorses the fact that the country’s justice is riddled with unnecessary delays. Courts should be easily approachable and the authorities must assure that all cases are heard in a timely manner. In addition, empowering union councils to resolve small disputes will prove to be helpful. At present, around 1.8 million cases are pending in courts. This means that essential reforms are needed on an immediate basis.

In his first speech, PM Imran Khan emphasised on the need for institutional reforms. Now is the time to act. The government must look into it and keep its words. It is rightly said that justice delayed is justice denied. Delay in justice also causes social unrest as the people who are affected take the law in their own hands. The relevant authorities must bring necessary improvements in the country’s justice system to ensure that people guilty of crimes are adequately punished for their wrongdoings.

Zulfiqar Mari ( Islamabad )