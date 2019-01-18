Forex reserves drop to $13.489bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $13.489 billion during the week ended January 11 from $13.597 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan decreased $148 million to $6.901 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks increased to $6.588 billion, compared with $6.548 billion in the previous week.