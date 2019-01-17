Indian firmgets $5.1m production rights for PSL series, confirms Mani

KARACHI: The Chairman Pakistan Cricket Control Board, Ehsan Mani, has confirmed that an Indian company has signed deal with the PCB for the rights to produce,broadcast and live stream the Pakistan Super League matches. The production deal of the PSL is worth $5.1 million. The company also managed the broadcasting and livestreaming of the Indian Premier League for the initial 10 years. The Indian company has already begun preparations for the event in Pakistan. The Pakistan Super League will start from Feb 14 and the matches will be played across the UAE, Karachi and Lahore.