Prof Siddiqi passes away

LAHORE: Prof Dr Zaheer Ahmed Siddiqi, the distinguished professor of Persian, writer, poet and philanthropist has passed away at the age of 84.

Prof Siddiqi was the author of some 60 books which included Pakistan’s first Persian-to-Urdu Dictionary and the first History of Government College Lahore written in Urdu. He has also served as the first registrar of GCU from 2002 to 2007.

Prof Siddiqi is survived by three children. His son, Naveed Siddiqi, works for Microsoft, while his daughter is the Professor of English Literature at the FCC University. His younger son works at an executive post with a multinational company in Pakistan.

His books on poetry, Persian literature, Islam, history and culture are highly celebrated by the connoisseurs of religious, intellectual and literary works. The funeral prayer of Prof Siddiqi was offered at the Ghousia Mosque near his residence in New Muslim Town.