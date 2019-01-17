Auto parts support centre to be made functional: minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to make fully operational the auto parts support centre at Kot Lakhpat which has been shut for the last 10 years.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at the office of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC). The schemes of PSIC and progress on the cluster development project were reviewed in the meeting. Aslam Iqbal said that the aim of cluster development project was to boost exports, therefore, the project should be implemented in letter and spirit. He said many schemes were being introduced for the employment of the skilled youth. “We have to provide facilities to manufacturers and investors”, he said. He said women had been given special incentives in the schemes of PSIC. He said the performance audit of the cluster development project should also be done. Later, addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the All Pakistan Anjuman Tajraan office-bearers, Aslam Iqbal said solving the genuine problems faced by the trader community was the responsibility of the government. “Our doors are always open to the traders and their real issues will be solved on a priority basis,” he added.

He said that he had also talked to the chief minister with regard to the issue of encroachments. He said the traders would not be disturbed in any unlawful manner. He said that practical steps were being taken to create a culture of facilitation for the businesses and inspector-less regime was being introduced with regard to the inspection of industries. After the enforcement of this system, no one would dare scare the industrialists, he added. He said that different schemes have been formulated to promote small and medium industries. Similarly, the programme of providing soft loans to the skilled youth has been given final shape.

