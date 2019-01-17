‘India shows childish behaviour’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said Pakistan invited India for dialogue with utmost sincerity but India is showing a ‘childish’ behaviour. The governor stated this while addressing 48th staff course of Pakistan Navy War College participants who visited Governor House. Rear Admiral Naveed Rizvi was heading the delegation. “We have won the hearts of Sikhs across the world from Arabian Sea to Atlantic Ocean by announcing Kartarpur corridor, but India is not willing to proceed on that matter, the governor said while speaking on the occasion. He went on to say that democracy can't be strengthened without rule of law, accountability and eradication of corruption. PM Imran Khan has said corrupt people would not get any clean chit, he said and added that for the first time in history across the board accountability was going on in Pakistan. “Whoever, including governor, prime minister, chief minister and minister, is involved in corruption, he must be apprehended as per law, we are talking about accountability of all, not only politicians”, Sarwar said.