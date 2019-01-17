close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
A
APP
January 17, 2019

Four TTP terrorists killed in Hangu

National

A
APP
January 17, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists of proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by security forces on a terrorist hideout in Hangu on early Wednesday. The terrorists were killed during exchange of fire, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR). The killed terrorists were involved in suicide attack in Kalaya, Hangu on November 23, last year. The IBO was carried out as part of the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fassad.

