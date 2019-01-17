close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

Four injured in gas cylinder blast

National

MANSEHRA: Four members of a family sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Buttdarian area here on Wednesday. The cylinder exploded when the meal was being prepared for guests, who were there to attend a marriage ceremony, police officials said. The injured were rushed to King Abdullah Hospital.

