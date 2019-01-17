Four injured in gas cylinder blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Four members of a family sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded in Buttdarian area here on Wednesday. The cylinder exploded when the meal was being prepared for guests, who were there to attend a marriage ceremony, police officials said. The injured were rushed to King Abdullah Hospital.
