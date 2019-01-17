New tartan track may be laid in Quetta for National Games

KARACHI: Aiming to hold a successful athletics event during the 33rd National Games the organisers plan to install a new tartan-track at the Ayub Stadium in Quetta, the main venue of the biennial spectacle expected to be held in April this year.

But a well-placed source told ‘The News’ from Quetta on Wednesday that the track was not likely to be laid in time. “The work on the track will begin after February 15 and it is not likely that the work will be completed in time. If the tartan-track is not laid in time then the athletics competitions will be held at the Army Stadium in Quetta,” the source said.

“We have told the contractor that the track should be blue as we are now tired of using the red track,” the source revealed.Because of various reasons, National Games have been postponed several times in the last few years. The last spectacle was held in Lahore in 2012.

Balochistan sports secretary the other day told Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) general council in Lahore that the venues were ready. The source seconded the sports secretary views, saying that 90 percent of the venues had been completed. “The venues have been completed 90 percent except the athletic track. The renovation and repair of the weightlifting and bodybuilding halls located at the Ayub Stadium started today. This work will be completed within a week,” the source said.

“We are going to import some equipment. Athletics equipment will be provided to us by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB),” the source said.He said that the POA would be sending a delegation after January 20 to inspect the venues. “The dates will be finalised after inspection,” the source said. However, he was quick to add that the budget had already been approved for holding the extravaganza. “There is no budget issue. The Chief Minister is willing to host the Games. The minister for inter-provincial coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza also wants Balochistan to host the Games. Once dates are finalised, we will prepare a budget document to be presented to the Chief Minister and he will order its release,” the source said.

Because of no facilities for water sports the events of rowing, canoeing and swimming would be held in Islamabad, the source said.The source said that April would be ideal for the National Games. “Balochistan organised National Games in 1986 in April. April always has been pleasant here,” said the source, who plays a key role in hosting these Games.

In the past, security issues forced organisers to postpone the Games several times but the source said that now the situation was much better. “Now there is peace in Balochistan and we should go for National Games in April,” the source said.

The POA told all federations in its general body meeting in Lahore the other day that they should apprise the NOC about their international engagements in April by January 16 (Wednesday).