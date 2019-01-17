KU gets 25 research projects of Rs81.4m from HEC Pakistan

The University of Karachi has obtained as many as 25 research projects worth around Rs81.43 million from the Higher Education Commission Pakistan. The HEC Pakistan under its National Research Program for Universities has awarded these projects under the research scheme 2016-17.

Dr Afsheen Aman from Dr A Q Khan Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering has received a project worth Rs6,289,904 project of Dr Asia Naz of Pharmaceutical Chemistry worth Rs6,21,2,383, Professor Dr Muhammad Haris Shoaib from Pharmaceutics has received Rs2,996,236, Dr Huma Ikram of Biochemistry Rs1,123,238, Dr Ishrat Jamil of KIBGE Rs2,574,527, Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari from Genetics Rs1,000,483, Dr Nousheen Mushtaq of Pharmaceutical Chemistry Rs1,245,452, Dr Seema Shafique from CEMB Rs3,827,324.

Furthermore, Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadar of KIBGE Rs3,044,650, Dr Sitwat Zehra from KIBGE Rs1,982,177, Dr Syed Abdus Subhan of Microbiology Rs4,257,424, Dr Syeda Nuzhat Nawab from KIBGE Rs3,183,222, Professor Dr Tasneem Adam Ali of Microbiology Rs4,386,079, Dr Syed Zamin Shaheed Siddiqui from Botany Rs2,125,375, Dr Abdul Hameed of Halophyte Rs2,700,324, Professor Dr Abid Hasnain from Food Science Rs8,639,207, Dr Anwar Ali of Physiology Rs3,513,248, Dr Humaira Bano from Chemistry Rs1,968,158, Dr Lubna Naz of Physiology Rs1,438,691, Dr Muhammad Sohail from Microbiology Rs2,549,375, Dr Sadaf Ahmed of Physiology Rs3,961,258, Dr Salman Gulzar from Halophyte Rs5,006,845, Dr Shaista Perveen of Chemistry Rs2,589,338, Dr Taseer Ahmed Khan from Physiology Rs1,406,050, and Dr Irfan Aziz of Halophyte Rs3,412,662.

The vice chancellor of the University of Karachi while congratulating the research scholars said that the existing challenges could be addressed with the help of research.

“This is an era of competition and the whole world has allocated good amounts of money for research purpose as it is the key to success. To promote high quality research in the society, we have to establish research friendly environment, to achieve our goals.”

Pictorial show

The University of Karachi is organising a pictorial exhibition on account of Youm-e-Jamia on Friday, January 18, 2019.

The dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, KU, Professor Nasreen Aslam Shah, mentioned that the exhibition entitled ‘Jamia Karachi humari nazar main (The University of Karachi: the way we see it)’ would be organised by second-year students of the Department of Social Works.

She said that the exhibition is schedule at 11am at the Arts Auditorium and aimed to promote and highlight the historical buildings and aspects of Karachi University.