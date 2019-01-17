close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

Bring reforms

Newspost

January 17, 2019

Students of Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan are facing problems owing to the negligence of the varsity’s administration. The university’s buses are in a dilapidated condition.

Hostels and classrooms are not cleaned on a regular basis. The university has announced new degree programmes, but there are no competent people to teach these subjects. The government should take necessary steps to bring improvements in the university.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

