Thu Jan 17, 2019
January 17, 2019

Maturity in politics

Newspost

January 17, 2019

A PML-N minister has rightly called the PTI government an ‘Under-19’ team. The immaturity shown by some of the ministers, who probably would be serving the party better by remaining silent, espouse the minister’s remark. So far, the present government has not done anything noteworthy.

The back-breaking inflation since the government’s arrival is a matter of grave concern for people. Asad Umar was considered to be a wizard who would take us out of the woods. Unfortunately, he has failed to draft a well-thought-out strategy to tackle the financial crisis. The way the things are going, it seems that the Pakistani people should brace themselves for a bleak future.

Babar Masood

Rawalpindi

