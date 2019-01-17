Rupee stable

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rupee maintained its overnight levels against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, dealers said.
The rupee closed at 138.90 against the greenback, unchanged from the previous close. In the open market, the rupee traded flat at 139.20 against the dollar. Forex dealers said the currency remained range-bound due to slowdown in the dollar demand from importers.
