Fawad Ch again demands resignation of Sindh CM

KARACHI: The Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has once again asked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to resign while also asking the provincial government to provide the answer as to where it spent Rs7.6 trillion (amount of federal transfer of funds during last 11 years). The information minister reiterated his demand while talking to newsmen here at the residence of Parliamentary party leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh. Fawad said that gone were the days of royalty of Asif Ali Zardari as he should better be apprehended to carry further the investigation conducted by the Joint Investigation Team (in fake accounts’ case). He said the passage of 18th Constitutional Amendment didn’t mean that provincial government in Sindh is not accountable to anyone. “The democracy gets endangered whenever we ask them about the money,” he said. He said the Sindh chief minister had worked as genie of Aladdin for the Omni Group as he had had completed whatever task was assigned to him for the Omni group. The minister said on one could stop him from coming to Sindh. “How come those who are weak could stop me,” said Fawad Chaudhry. He said the people who believed that there is unchallenged rule of PPP in Sindh should better learn from the case of Punjab from where the PML-N has been eliminated.

The information minister said the Peoples Party would soon be eliminated in Sindh. He said the rule of PML-N has ended in Punjab after 30 years and it has happened in such a manner that it was very difficult for the PML-N to find anymore loyalists in the province. He said that it is getting difficult for the Peoples Party to get hold of its MPAs in the province. “There is no choice left in the country other than that of the PTI as there is no question of defection of our MPAs,” he said. He said the rights of people of Sindh had been safeguarded after ending the lease of Omni Group.

The federal minister said whosoever has committed corruption should face accountability. He said the bureaucracy should extend cooperation to the government for accountability. Fawad Chaudhry said he fails to to understand why the NAB has not arrested Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and Murad Ali Shah in the fake bank accounts’ case. He said the progress of NAB in investigating the fake accounts’ case has been very slow as arrests should be made in this case to speed up the probe. He said the NAB was given two months by the Supreme Court to probe the fake accounts’ case. “MQM is our ally as they have been standing alongside us,” he said.