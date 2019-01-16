Nai Gaj Dam case: ‘You people can’t work,’CJ tells Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Hearing the Nai Gaj Dam construction case, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Tuesday censured Finance Minister Asad Umar and remarked “you people cannot work and your love for the country has lessened”.

Umar appeared before the Supreme Court as a bench headed by Justice Nisar heard the case, Geo News reports.

Censuring the finance minister, the chief justice remarked, “You people cannot work. Your love for the country has lessened and the bureaucracy does not have the passion or intention to work. We wanted the matter to be resolved and it does not seem that the government is serious about construction of the dam.”

Umar told the court, “When the matter is brought to the Ecnec then it comes to my notice. Yesterday, a petition regarding Nai Gaj Dam was submitted to the Ecnec and we have forwarded this matter to the cabinet.” At this, Justice Nisar said, “Then there is no coordination in your government.” Umar replied, “It could be.” The chief justice further said, “We don’t want to dictate this government nor do we want to run it. We have worked for fundamental human rights.”

In response, the finance minister said, “I acknowledge your role and history will remember you for your part in the construction of dams.” “Ecnec is scheduled to meet on January 25 and we will discuss the matter during the meeting,” he added.

The bench then directed Umar to apprise the court immediately about the decisions taken by Ecnec after the meeting. The court then adjourned the hearing of case for two weeks.

Earlier, as the finance minister appeared before the court, he spoke to the media and said, "The chief justice played a historic role and took practical steps for the construction of dams."

"His role in the construction of dams will be remembered. The SC has summoned us regarding a delay in the construction of Nai Gaj Dam," the finance minister explained. Umar reiterated, "We will present the mini budget on January 23." "The Finance Bill will not increase taxes but increase exports and investment in the country," he added.