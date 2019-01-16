Potato growers’ sit-in against price crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The potato growers have staged a sit-in in front of the Punjab Assembly against low prices of their produce. Growers from potato growing zone of central Punjab gathered outside the assembly Tuesday to protest government’s indifferent attitude over price crash of potatoes. Pakistan Kissan Ittehad leaders demanded the government to fix minimum price of potatoes to help growers avoid huge financial losses.
