Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Potato growers’ sit-in against price crash

National

LAHORE: The potato growers have staged a sit-in in front of the Punjab Assembly against low prices of their produce. Growers from potato growing zone of central Punjab gathered outside the assembly Tuesday to protest government’s indifferent attitude over price crash of potatoes. Pakistan Kissan Ittehad leaders demanded the government to fix minimum price of potatoes to help growers avoid huge financial losses.

