Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Ex-US envoy Munter calls on PM

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday the government was striving for bringing about meaningful transformation in lives of people through socio-economic development and equitable distribution of resources.

The prime minister said this while talking to former US ambassador to Pakistan Cameron Munter, who called on him here. Imran emphasised that regional security environment was inevitable to realise the economic agenda of his government.

Then prime minister emphasised that Pakistan fully supported a political settlement in Afghanistan, being the only viable option to end this conflict in that country. Imran Khan reiterated the importance of strong Pakistan-US relationship based on mutual interest and trust.

Reciprocating to his observations, Cameron Munter said Pakistan was an important country of the region and critical to US national security objectives.

He informed the prime minister that as a former diplomat and now as President of East West Institute, a prominent think tank, he continued to advocate strong relationship between Pakistan and United States.

Meanwhile, in tweets, Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed gratitude to all those who helped achieve the financial targets of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital for the year 2018.

