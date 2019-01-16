Setting up special technology zones recommended

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired 2nd meeting of Prime Minister’s Task Force on IT and Telecom at the committee room of Ministry of IT on Tuesday, says a press release.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Maroof Afzal was also present in meeting. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman attended meeting as co-chairman of PM Task Force on IT and Telecom.

The three Sub Task Forces on IT, Telecom, and Human Resource Development gave recommendations regarding IT, Telecom and HRD sectors.

The Sub Task Force on IT gave recommendation for setting up of special technology zones in the country for enhancing IT exports. It is observed that image of our IT industry will enhance by establishing special technology zones in country.

While speaking, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman said that instead of setting up of special technology zones from the start while developing land for this purpose, existing buildings or infrastructure can be designated as special technology zones.

About spectrum, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman said that spectrum should be allocated in right manner. He also emphasised need of promoting locally manufacturing products like mobile phones, computers, laptops etc.

It is also proposed that IT related small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should be empowered by establishing special technology zones.

The members of the Sub Task Force on Telecom observed that the telecom taxes in Pakistan highest in the world. It was proposed that 12.5% Advance Income Tax on Internet must be zeroed.

The meeting was told that 1000 union councils in the country have fibre cable connectivity and it is target to connect 3100 more UCs with optic fibre cables for broadband supply.

It was also recommended to develop a digital content of all subjects at schools and college levels besides giving IT training to students.