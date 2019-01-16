348 students awarded degrees

Our correspondent

Islamabad: As many as 348 students were awarded degrees at the 7th Undergraduate/Postgraduate Convocation of NUST School of Civil & Environmental Engineering (SCEE) here at the university’s main campus here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, degrees were awarded for Bachelor of Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Environmental Engineering, Bachelor of Geographical Information Systems, Master of Engineering in Structural Engineering, Water Resources Engineering & Management, Geotechnical Engineering, Master of Science in Construction Engineering & Management, Transportation Engineering, Urban & Regional Planning, Master of Science in Environmental Science, Environmental Engineering, Masters of Science in Remote Sensing & Geographical Information System and PhD in Environmental Science. Lt General (r) Naweed Zaman, Rector NUST, graced the occasion as chief guest.

He awarded degrees to the graduates and medals to the distinction holders. In his address, the Rector felicitated the graduates, their parents and faculty, and bestowed a few life lessons upon the outgoing students.

Genetic testing

for cancer

Of all cases of cancer, only 5 to 10 per cent are thought to be strongly related to an inherited gene mutation, the American Cancer Society says. While most people do not need to have predictive genetic testing, the society says testing is worth considering if you have:

* A number of close relatives — such as parents or siblings — with cancer, especially with the same kind of cancer or stemming from the same genetic mutation.

* A close family member with more than one type of cancer.

* A family member who developed cancer at a younger-than-expected age.

* A family member with a relatively rare cancer, such as breast cancer in a male.

* If you and family members are of a certain ethnic background.

— HealthDay News