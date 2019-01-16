close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

KP health minister says plan drawn up to fill out vacant posts

National

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan has said that a comprehensive plan has been finalised to fill out the vacant posts of doctors and other staff in all the small and big hospitals throughout the province. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office here. The minister said that data of specialist doctors is being prepared in all the hospitals of the province and doctors would be posted if there was a need and the postings would be ensured by March 1.

