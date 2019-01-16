close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

NAB finds irregularities in construction of overhead bridge

National

Our Correspondent
SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur in its inquiry into the irregularities in the construction of an overhead bridge (Luqman Bridge) on a railway crossing in Khairpur has found several defects in the construction and identified massive irregularities in design, engineering and use of substandard materials.

The overhead bridge was built from 2010 to 2014, at the cost of Rs728 million by the Works and Services Department Khairpur. According to the report, soon after completion, one of the pillars of the bridge had collapsed killing a boy, besides the bridge suffered serious damages thrice in the last three years due to use of substandard construction material.

