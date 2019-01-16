Two more senior NAB prosecutors resign

PESHAWAR: Two more senior prosecutors of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including deputy prosecutor General Muhammad Jamil Saraf and senior prosecutor Ashfaq Daudzai, tendered resignation on Tuesday.

Both told The News that they had resigned for personal reasons. Three prosecutors from the NAB KP had tendered resignation some weeks ago.

The prosecutors, who resigned earlier, include senior prosecutor Umar Farooq, Hasnain Tariq and Zairullah Khattak. The prosecutors had been serving in the anti-graft body for many years. On January 9, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Qalandar Ali Khan had taken notice of the shortage of prosecutors in NAB.

The bench then summoned NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Farmanullah Khan to the court and directed him and NAB chairman to appoint qualified and experienced prosecutors without delay.

The bench had questioned NAB DG about the shortage of prosecutors in NAB regional office. However, he assured the court that the process for appointment of new prosecutors was under process and would soon be appointed. An official of the NAB said that presently only seven prosecutors were working at the NAB KP office after the resignation of five.