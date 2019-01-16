MPs call on Buzdar

LAHORE: Provincial ministers and assembly members called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that public service is the only agenda of the PTI government and added that work on the composite roadmap of public welfare has been started. The foundation of a prosperous Pakistan has been laid under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. When PTI came into power, the economy was devastated and institutions were bankrupted; but in a short span of time, a new example has been set by introducing holistic reforms in various sectors as we do not believe in slogans but in performance, he added.

Those who called on the chief minister included Information & Culture Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Labour Minister Ansar Majeed Khan, Syed Iftikhar Hassan Gillani MPA, PTI ticket holders from Gujranwala Muhammad Ahmad Chattha and Bilal Ijaz.