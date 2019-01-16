Mega leather show from 27th

SIALKOT: The fifth Pakistan mega leather show would be held from January 27 to 29 at the Expo Centre Lahore with the participation of a large number of businessmen from Sialkot.

Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) on Tuesday said that the show would motivate the leather businessmen, enhance investors’ confidence, and help attract international business to leather sector of Pakistan.

The event with the cooperation of allied industries would showcase all sorts of leather products, including jackets, footwear, garments, gloves, bags.