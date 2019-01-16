close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 16, 2019

Mega leather show from 27th

Business

January 16, 2019

SIALKOT: The fifth Pakistan mega leather show would be held from January 27 to 29 at the Expo Centre Lahore with the participation of a large number of businessmen from Sialkot.

Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) on Tuesday said that the show would motivate the leather businessmen, enhance investors’ confidence, and help attract international business to leather sector of Pakistan.

The event with the cooperation of allied industries would showcase all sorts of leather products, including jackets, footwear, garments, gloves, bags.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business