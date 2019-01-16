Navy Bk yaadarsBillion Tree Tsumani in February

Our correspondent

Islamabad

A comprehensive plan has been prepared to launch Billion Tree Tsunami campaign all over the country in February during which 15 crores saplings would be planted in coordination with the provincial authorities.

According to the working paper prepared by the Climate Change ministry, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has taken up the task to plant 10 crores saplings while 5 crore saplings would be planted by other federating units like Sindh, Balochistan and the Punjab.

The KP province has already been pursuing a comprehensive tree plantation campaign for last many years due to which it came up with the proposal that it would plant 10 crore trees at its own.

The Gilgit-Baltistan and the Azad Kashmir would also participate in the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign and they would plant saplings through their own forest departments.

The working paper showed that separate lists of plant species have been prepared for all the districts of the country keeping in view their environmental profile and health conditions.

Those plant species that had affected health of the local people in the past have been omitted and fresh species have been included in the lists in line with the recommendations of the relevant departments.

The federal government would facilitate the provincial authorities in execution of the tree plantation campaign and also provide financial help, where needed, to make it a success.