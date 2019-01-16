20 motorcyclists injured on slippery road

LAHORE: Twenty motorcyclists were injured on Tuesday when they lost control over their bikes on an oily road and fell down in the Subzazar area. Rescuers removed the victims to hospital.

Woman killed: A Canadian -Pakistani woman was killed in the limits of Samanabad on Tuesday. The victim had married Nasir in 2010 and gave birth to a child. The police was informed that a woman was committing suicide. However, they found the situation different on the spot and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy.

bodies found: Two men, both unidentified so far, were found dead in different parts of the City on Tuesday. A man was found dead in the Data Darbar area and a man in jurisdiction of Old Anarkali police. The bodies have been removed to morgue.

Four injured: Four people were injured in a road accident near Shaukat Khanum Hospital on Tuesday. Rescuers removed the injured to hospital. The victims were identified as Usman, Waseem, Yasar and Arsalan.

gangs busted: CIA claimed to have arrested 32 criminals belonging to 10 gangs involved in murder, robbery and other criminal cases. The names of some of the arrested accused are: Hussain, Zaheer, Ahmad, Raees, Kashif, Hassan, Mudassar, Saghir, Dilawar, Mustafa, Usman and Shahzad.