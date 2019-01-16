Late winner as Australia down Syria to go through

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Tom Rogic’s injury-time thunderbolt settled an Asian Cup thriller on Tuesday as defending champions Australia beat Syria 3-2 to reach the last 16 and knock out their rivals.

The result meant the holders finished second in Group B behind Jordan, whose simultaneous 0-0 draw with Palestine gave the Palestinians hope of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.

Syria twice fought back from a goal behind before Rogic slammed home the winner in the third minute of injury time.Injury-hit Australia, with only six outfield players on the bench, needed just a draw to go through as they kicked off at the same time as Jordan against Palestine.

Syria looked an early threat before Australia started to get a grip on the game and Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren flashed a header just wide.There was drama on the half-hour when a Syrian free-kick bounced through a packed penalty area and into the net, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Mark Milligan.

But Australia were getting close and Awer Mabil, after seeing one raking shot blocked, unleashed a fabulous effort which curled into the top corner four minutes before half-time.However, the lead lasted just two minutes as Mouaiad Alajaan’s cross picked out Omar Khrbin, who on his 25th birthday saw his header saved by Mat Ryan but then gobbled up the rebound.

On 54 minutes, Chris Ikonomidis’s shot was hooked away by Omro Al Midani — but the ball was judged to have crossed the line by the additional assistant referee, who was surrounded by Syrian players.

Australia looked firmly in control and they could have had a third goal when substitute Apostolos Giannou saw a low shot cannon off the base of the upright.But Mexican referee Cesar Ramos threw Syria a lifeline when he gave them a penalty after Omar Al Soma went down in the box — and the striker stroked them level once more with 10 minutes to go.

Meanwhile in Dubai, Jordan were held to a goalless draw by Palestine to progress as Group B winners.Twice quarter-finalists, in 2004 and 2011, Jordan stunned holders Australia in their opening game before beating Syria 2-0. But they found plucky Palestine a tougher nut to crack in Abu Dhabi.

Abdallatif Al Bahdari header gave Jordan a scare on the hour-mark of a match that was not one for football purists.Jordan went close when Ahmad Ersan’s blast was blocked by Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamada before the game petered out with both sides content to take a draw.