Tourists enjoy safari train trip to Attock Khurd

PESHAWAR: Over 70 tourists hailing from different walks of life enjoyed a day-long safari train tour to Attock Khurd.A special band played music to welcome the guests at the platform of historic Peshawar Cantonment Railway Station. The picnickers were presented bouquets on arrival.

Officials of the Pakistan Railways and the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) welcomed the tourists.Attock Khurd, located in Attock district of Punjab, houses the historical Attock Fort built by the Mughal King Akbar in 1581.

Bahram ki Baradari is another Mughal-era monument situated at the ridge of mountains on the southern side of the Grand Trunk Road near Attock Khurd. “We provided tourists with a unique opportunity to avail an outing and at the same time we want to apprise them of the rich heritage and tourist spots of our country,” an official of the TCKP told media as the decorated train started chugging towards the historic Attock Khurd.

The official said this time the train tour had been arranged for the people hailing from the diverse strata of the society so that they could also enjoy recreational and entertainment opportunities.

He said the activity was aimed at revitalising the train trip to historical sites such as Attock Khurd, Attock Bridge, Attock Fort, Indus River, promote the importance and awareness of tourism among the people and build a baseline for the domestic tourism.

The picnickers enjoyed the excursion when they passed through various railway stations including Pabbi, Nowshera, Khushal Kot, Akora Khattak, Jehangira, Indus River and Attock Bridge.They were briefed about the historical perspective of the train track and various railway stations.

As part of the joyride, the picnickers were amused with live instrumental music. Besides traditional rabab-mangay, a number of fun-filled recreational activities and competitions like kite flying, camel ride, tug-of-war, uphill race, archery and making selfies were also arranged at the river bank.

Hailing the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiative, the tourists said that it was a good approach of the authorities to boost domestic tourism and provide entertainment opportunity to them.

They said the train tour was a source of enjoyment and learning experience for them as well.The historical tourist resort complex of Attock Khurd is situated on the eastern bank of Indus River near the old iron girder bridge built in 1883, which connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Punjab.

The Old British Railway Station built around 1880 with its magnificent stone masonry and beautiful Victorian architecture is set in a hilly backdrop of an area steeped in the romance of history.

The British established the North Western Railway Attock Khurd Resort as a popular fishing spot and hunting ground for the black partridge and wild fox. On the Western Bank is a tall First World War memorial in the shape of a .303bullet.

It was built in the memory of the men of the 40th Pathan Regiment, which took part in the Great World War. The Mughal Emperor Akbar built the grand Attock Fort in 1518 AD.Mediaperson injured in attack: A media person was wounded when armed men attacked him on the Bara Road Monday night.

Cameraman with a local TV channel, Qais Khalil, was wounded and taken to hospital when armed men attacked him at the Customs Chowk. His condition was said to stable. Locals said his family had a rivalry. Police launched an investigation into the case.