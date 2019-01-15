Geo Drama ‘Kam Zarf’ leads on chart

KARACHI: Seasoned actor Junaid Khan’s new drama ‘Kam Zarf’ got popularity amongst women viewers and leads on ratings chart.

Junaid is playing a protagonist in this drama. The drama tells a riveting story where we watch the versatility of Junaid khan who is showing a skilled side on screen. The story of “Kam Zarf” revolves around four siblings who lost their parents in an accident and were brought up by their eldest sister that is played by Nadia Khan.

Junaid Khan playing the character of “Aazar”, a strong, opinionated man who handles his siblings and keeps them in line, whereas we see Nadia playing the role of tough elder sister. Ali Ansari and Sumaiya Bukhsh are playing the role of the younger siblings. Junaid Khan is best known for his roles in different serials and since then his fame and popularity has immensely risen by portraying enlightened characters. Kam Zarf story narrates the life of three siblings who have been raised by their elder sister after the death of their parents.

Aima, the eldest have dedicated her life for her siblings but despite all her efforts she could not do justice and she has been vocal about the hardships she has faced in raising them. Aima’s decisions dominate their home and life of her siblings, she doesn’t want to let go of her younger siblings, ends up misleading them, manipulating them and tried to take control of their life. Because of her stubborn nature and insecurities her siblings go against her wishes therefore everybody is always tensed and unable to make her happy.

As events unfold Aima have to face the hidden truth of her personal life, she has been making compromises in her love life and expects her siblings to do the same. As they will not follow her lead, Aima tries to impose her wishes on them so much so that all of them start a separate life one that is away from Aima and her way of living. How far she will go to impose her will on others? How will her siblings fulfill their wishes? Will she let her guards down and allow others to take charge of her life?

Written by Seema Munaf, and produced by Hassan Zia, Kam Zarf is produced under the banner of Master Mind Productions and directed by Zeeshan Ahmed. Famous host and actress Nadia Khan in character of Aima, Junaid Khan as Azar, Rabab Hashim as Fouzia, Aly Khan as Nabeel and Maryam Nafees as Faria. Kam Zarf new episode will air on Tuesday at 8 pm on Geo TV.