close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

HU produces first woman Urdu PhD scholar

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

MANSEHRA: The Hazara University has produced its first woman PhD scholar in Urdu literature.“I have defended my thesis successfully on the importance of psychology in Urdu fiction novels and got the distinction to become the first ever woman PhD in this discipline at this university,” Raheela Bibi told reporters on Monday.

Dr Altaf Yousafzai-led examination team also included Dr Nazir Abid of Hazara University, Dr Ali Kamil Qizalbash of Urdu University Islamabad, and Dr Afzal Butt of Government College University for Women, Sialkot.

Raheela said the thesis was also dispatched abroad where it got recommendations for the PhD degree.“As a first woman PhD of Urdu at Hazara University, I would like to sensitise more women to join higher education,” she said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar