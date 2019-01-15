Committee visits Orange Train project

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has restored the hydraulic tank of the Shalimar Garden to its original position and the surrounding area has been converted into green area.

This was revealed by LDA’s Chief Engineer Mazhar Khan while giving project briefing to Sayed Zahid Hussain, Chairman Special Committee of Experts constituted by the Supreme Court in OLMT-Project case here Monday.

The judge visited the project along with Zahid Hussain Gondal and others. The team visited Shalimar Garden, Buddu Ka Aawa, Gulabi Bagh and Lakshmi Building where LDA chief engineer briefed the delegation about the progress of work on the project.

The LDA’s chief engineer and GM NESPAK also gave briefing to the chairman and the members regarding directions of the Supreme Court regarding the structure on the southern side of the Shalimar Garden and construction of wall to camouflage the garden.

They revealed that Hydraulic Tank of the Shalimar Garden has been restored, as far as possible, to its original position and the surrounding area has been converted into green area. They added that decorative motifs of Shalimar Garden have been replicated on the train station of Shalimar Garden to create harmony.

The chairman emphasised that these monuments are our national heritage and optimum efforts should be made for the protection and preservation of these monuments strictly in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court in the aforesaid judgment.

The chairman directed for proper maintenance and upkeep of Hydraulic Tank. The team then visited Buddu ka Aawa, another monument. The chairman noticed that maintenance of this monument is not up to the mark.