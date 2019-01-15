Anti-encroachment operation at Misrial Road demanded

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) which over the last one year taking action against illegal constructions has, however, ignored certain major areas falling in its ambit where people in sheer violations of rules and regulations have constructed buildings and shops without any fear.

High placed and well informed official sources told The News that all illegal constructions have been made with the involvement of staff of Building Branch of RDA. The owners of the shops and traders in Fateh Jang, Girja Road, Adiala Road, Dhamial Road, Misrial Road, Kotah Kalan Road have made their constructions without the approval of building plan. The RDA is fully aware of this violation by them, however, is still reluctant to take action against them.

The people of these areas have strongly appealed to the Chairman RDA, its director general to issue immediate orders to the Building Branch head and in charge to start crackdown in these and other neglected areas and demolish all kind of illegal constructions and encroachments to set a precedent.

Though the building branch of RDA over the last one year remained fully active as claimed by itself in removing and demolishing illegal constructions from different parts of Rawalpindi city, however, it refrained from launching operations in all of these mentioned areas.