RCB shuffles staff in water section

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) in order to improve the system of water supply Monday made shuffling in this section and transferred all valve men, heads and supervisors.

The decision to shuffle the staff was taken on the directives of the Cantonment Executive Officer to provide better and improved system of water supply to the residents of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board.

Prior to this decision, the residents of different wards falling in vicinity of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board had been complaining about non supply of water to them by the area valve men. In order to bring lethargy in the working of the water section, the CEO issued orders of shuffling of its staff.

With the decision enforced, as many as 182 staff were shuffled from one to another including valve men, supervisors along with their in charge.

According to reports received , people had been complaining about the inefficiency of valve men who according to them fail to open valve to supply water. In certain cases, valve men had allegedly suspended water supply in their areas and providing this facility to another area after receiving gratification. To curb this practice, the CEO adopted the strategy of making shuffle in water section.

The official spokesman, Secretary, Qaisar Mahmood confirmed the report saying the decision would result in improving the working of water section. However, vice president of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Malik Munir did not back the decision of shuffling the staff of water section from one area to another. Valve men of any ward or area should not be blamed when problem of water shortage occurs. His work is just to supply water by opening valves in a particular area at the scheduled timings.

Malik Munir suggested instead of transferring valve men and other staff from one area to another, the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board should launch operation against those residents who have installed water motors in their residences. The consumers who have installed water motors in their homes receive committee water in abundance while the remaining people remain deprived of this facility. The members would take up the issue of water motors installed by residents in the next Board meeting and would demand action against such consumers, the vice president told.