PRCS, NUML to form volunteer force

Islamabad: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Monday signed an agreement to develop a volunteer force from university students. Under the understanding, over 15,000 students of the university would be enrolled as volunteers, enabling them to work during natural or man-made disasters, accidents and community services.

The agreement was signed by PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed and Rector NUML Zia-ud-Din Najam at a ceremony held at Conference Room of NUML. Dean of respective departments of NUML and PRCS officials were also present on the occasion.

Giving a presentation on the MoU, NUML’s Manager Research Operations and Development Huma Rasheed stated that the students and university staff would be given opportunities to participate in trainings, demonstrations, workshops, seminars and camps. The Society will also organize training sessions for students. The two sides decided to establish working relationship for mobilising and training youth volunteers. It was also decided that PRCS will establish self-sustainable youth clubs at all departments and campuses of NUML and provide a complete training package for the capacity-building of club members.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Majeed said that under the vision and leadership of PRCS Chairman Dr. Saeed Elahi, the Society had set a target to increase the volunteer base up to 5 million. He said PRCS had recently signed MoUs with the Allama Iqbal Open University and Punjab University and other institutions which is a step towards achieving its milestone. PRCS has thus far recruited over 1.8 million volunteers. Zia-ud-Din Najam said, NUML students always played an important role during national calamities.

“The new generation has a passion to serve humanity but they need a platform through which they can participate in relief activities,” he said, hoping that the MoU would provide NUML students an opportunity to cope with floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters.