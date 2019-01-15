Punjab officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: The Punjab government Monday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of following officers including Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala.

According to the notifications, Rai Manzoor Hussain Nasir, DC Gujranwala, has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders, while Kanwal Batool, Additional DC (Revenue) Gujranwala, has been given an additional charge of the post of DC Gujranwala till further orders. Bakht Fakhar Bahzad, Distrct & Sessions Judge/ Presiding Officer, District Consumer Court Gujrat, has been transferred and posted as Presiding Officer Punjab Labour Court No-X. Associate Professor Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh (awaiting posting) has been posted as Secretary Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, while services of Sohail Babar (awaiting posting) have been placed at the disposal of Secretary Local Government for further adjustment as Deputy Secretary LG &CD.

Rehana Farhat, Additional DC (Finance & Planning) Sargodha, has been transferred and posted as Additional DC (Hqrs) Sargodha, Abdul Islam Arif, Additional DC (Revenue) Sargodha as Additional DC (F&P) Sargodha, while order regarding transferring Abid Hussain, Adl DC (Revenue) Bhakkar, and posting him as Additional DC (Revenue) D.G Khan, has been withdrawn. Similarly order regarding transferring Flt. Lt (R) Imran Qureshi, Director (Estate Management) Lahore Ring Road Authority, and posting him as Director (local government) Rawalpindi has also been cancelled. Moreover, Executive Director Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) Azhar Mahmood Kayant has been granted nine months extension.

Cleanliness: Albayrak Waste Management Company Monday arranged a cleanup and advocacy drive in Singhpura Fruit Market.

During the drive, the shopkeepers were requested to give cleanliness first priority and instead of throwing garbage openly on the roads dispose it off properly. Albayrak team distributed brochures titled “A Letter…To the Citizens of Pakistan” among the shopkeepers and pedestrians.

The drive emphasised all cross roads, streets, historical and urban places, suburban and rural areas ask from every citizen to play their part in keeping their surrounding clean and in conserving all resources of the motherhood.

Talking to media, Albayrak Communications Manager Naeema Saeed said it was a collective responsibility to take a step towards cleanliness for making Pakistan’s future green and healthy.

Later, Albayrak & the Lwmc officials supervised a special cleanliness activity in Garhi Shahu. Speaking on the occasion, Albayrak Manager Operations Sehrish Idrees said public cooperation was essential for ensuring state-of-the-art cleanliness in the city.