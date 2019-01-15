Four-year old, his mother hit to death in Mughalpura

LAHORE: A four-year old boy and his mother were killed while his father and aunt received injuries when a tractor-trolley hit a bike in Mughalpura police limits in the wee hours of Monday.

Police arrested the driver and registered a case against him. The victims were identified as Ayesha and her son Mahad. The injured were identified as Abbas and Fakhra. The victims were on their bike and as they reached near Shalimar Hospital, a tractor-trolley hit them. As a result, Ayesha died on the spot while Mahad died in hospital. Abbas and Fakhra were shifted to hospital for treatment.

INJURED DIES: A 50-year-old man, who had sustained injuries in an accident in Naseerabad, succumbed to his injuries at Gulab Devi Hospital. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family. The victim has been identified as Jaffer of Gojra.

VAN CATCHES FIRE: pickup van was gutted when it caught a fire due to short circuit in the Naseerabad police limits. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency and controlled the fire.

FEMALE PICKPOCKETS ARRESTED: Dolphin Squad arrested a three-member female pickpocket gang from General Hospital in a response to 15 Call. Police recovered Rs 5500 from the gang. They have been identified as Shamim, Sajida and Sakina.

CALLS RESPONDED: SP Dolphin Squad Bilal Zafar while doing comparative analysis of performance in 2017 and 2018 said the Dolphins performed well in 2018. He said the capacity building of the force helped improve the performance. He added Dolphins responded to 29,320 emergency calls in 2018 and recovered huge cache of weapons.

EXPAT: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has got seven shops vacated of an expatriate Pakistani, worth Rs 25m from an illegal occupation. Vice Chairperson OPC, Waseem Akhtar, said Ishtiaq Hussain settled in Riyadh filed a complaint that somebody had occupied his seven shops situated at Tatlay Aali, Tehsil Nowshera Virkan, District Gujranwala, and receiving rent illegally. The complaint was referred to District Administration Gujranwala for further proceedings. It made efforts and got the said shops vacated which were handed over to the owner.

WORKS REVIEWED: Additional IG Patrolling Ahmed Ishaq Jehangir visited the Punjab Highway Petrol Headquarters Gulberg office. He reviewed the works of all branches and gave different instructions for further improvements. He said: “Road safety is our first priority. All possible steps should be taken for safe Highways 24/7.”. SP Headquarters Mahmood ul Hassan Qureshi, DSP Operation Zulfiqar and PSO Zulfiqar Ali were present.

WORKSHOP: On the direction of IGP, a training workshop for Central Police Office employees to counter any emergency situation was held under supervision of AIG Admin Asad Sarfraz at central police office. Officers of Civil Defence Department gave training to approximately one thousand employees of CPO. They briefed the officials of CPO about methods of first medical aid and rescue during emergency. On this occasion, AIG Admin Asad Sarfraz Khan said to ensure safety of officials is the basic motive of this workshop and to adopt precautionary measures. A mock exercise was carried out at CPO and employees participated in the exercise.

ARRESTED: Lahore Police (Sadar Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested as many as 161 criminals and recovered 175 litres of liquor, more than 6-kg of charas, 24 pistols, 2 rifles and bullets. SP Sadar Division Syed Ali had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Accordingly Sadar Division Police busted 5 gangs of criminals and arrested its 12 members, recovering 10 bikes and 15 mobile phones from them. Police recovered thousands of rupees from the criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Sadar Division Police arrested 55 criminals for violating aerial firing, kite-flying and Rental Acts.