close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

SECP warns public against fake firm

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) said on Monday it has noticed that an entity namely; National Institute of Human Resource Management (NIHRM) is fraudulently displaying its fake registration with SECP under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 on its website.

A statement said NIHRM has also displayed a number of newspaper clippings and video clips on the website to bolster its image as a registered entity. The SECP would like to clarify that NIHRM has neither been registered with SECP nor any registration certificate in the name of the aforesaid entity has been issued by the SECP,” the statement said.

“Therefore, the general public is, therefore, advised in their own interest to be prudent while dealing with the aforesaid entity.” The SECP is started taking legal action against the NIHRM.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business