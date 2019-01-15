SECP warns public against fake firm

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) said on Monday it has noticed that an entity namely; National Institute of Human Resource Management (NIHRM) is fraudulently displaying its fake registration with SECP under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017 on its website.

A statement said NIHRM has also displayed a number of newspaper clippings and video clips on the website to bolster its image as a registered entity. The SECP would like to clarify that NIHRM has neither been registered with SECP nor any registration certificate in the name of the aforesaid entity has been issued by the SECP,” the statement said.

“Therefore, the general public is, therefore, advised in their own interest to be prudent while dealing with the aforesaid entity.” The SECP is started taking legal action against the NIHRM.